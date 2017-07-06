LDWF announces duck stamp competition rules

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the rules and timeframe for the 2018 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp or Louisiana Duck Stamp competition.

“Canvasback will be the featured species in this year’s competition,” said Larry Reynolds, LDWF Waterfowl Program Manager.

Traditionally referred to as the “King of Ducks”, canvasbacks are large, fast-flying diving ducks that winter in large numbers on Catahoula Lake and the deltas of the Atchafalaya and Mississippi rivers. Nearly every year, Louisiana hunters harvest more canvasbacks than any other state in the Mississippi Flyway. With a bag limit of only one or two per day, canvasbacks have long been prized for their size, speed, striking appearance and culinary quality. Many hunters travel to Louisiana specifically for the opportunity to take a big “bull can” over decoys.

The 2017 contest was restricted to designs featuring green-winged teal. Richard Clifton’s mesmerizing painting of a resting trio continued a long tradition of excellent stamp designs. The Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp bearing that design went on sale June 1.

The 2018 contest will be restricted to designs with canvasback as the focal species. Artists are also reminded of the requirement for associated habitat.

“The primary objective of this program is to provide revenue to create, enhance and maintain habitat for waterfowl and associated wetland wildlife,” Reynolds said, “so a habitat component is required in each entry and is one of the five judging criteria.”

To enter, an artist must submit an original, unpublished work of art, along with a signed and notarized artist’s agreement and a $50 entry fee. Entries should be addressed to:

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Attn: Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Program

2000 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Entries will be accepted from Oct. 16-Oct. 24, 2017, with the contest to be held in the Louisiana Room at the LDWF Headquarters building, beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017. The public is invited to attend.

To fill out the 2018 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp competition artist agreement and see the full list of rules, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/2018-louisiana-duck-stamp-contest.

The Louisiana Legislature authorized the Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp program in 1988. The program was created to generate revenue for conservation and enhancement of waterfowl populations and habitats in Louisiana.

During the last 25 years, more than $12.5 million has been generated for wetland conservation with approximately $6 million spent on land acquisition. In addition, revenue has supported wetland development projects on Wildlife Management Areas and the Louisiana Waterfowl Project, a cooperative endeavor between LDWF, Ducks Unlimited, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to provide habitat for waterfowl and other wetland birds on private lands.

Judging for the art competition will be based on the following criteria:

1. Accuracy of form, size, proportion, color and posture.

2. Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the waterfowl.

3. Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the habitat.

4. Attractiveness and creativity in composition, subject, background and lighting.

5. Suitability for reproduction as stamps and prints.

A panel of judges with experience in waterfowl biology and/or artistic method will select the winning design. The competition is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Employees of LDWF and members of their immediate families are ineligible.

For more information, contact Larry Reynolds at 225-765-0456 or lreynolds@wlf.la.gov.