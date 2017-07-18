Angele Davis announces for Louisiana Treasurer

Angele Davis, of Baton Rouge, is announcing her candidacy for state treasurer.

The election is to fill the unexpired term of John Kennedy, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Davis, a Republican, served as both as Deputy Commissioner of Administration for Gov. Mike Foster and Commissioner of Administration for the first two years of Gov. Bobby Jindal’s initial term.

Davis has served as vice president of Strategic Programs for Arkel International, a worldwide infrastructure and technical services company; vice president of Education, Marketing & Development for Consumer Credit Counseling Services; and CEO of her own business, The Davis Kelley Group, LLC, a strategic planning organization dedicated to management and financial consulting. Davis has engaged in project management and business administration, including e-business, business transformation, process re-engineering, and logistics, warehouse and transportation management. She also served as a management consultant with IBM Global Services.

Davis has been the lead consultant for the Public Affairs Research Council on research projects, including co-authoring “The New Louisiana Purchase: Building Trust with Sound Coastal Investment Policies,” PAR’s comprehensive report focused on sound financial, budgeting, planning, and contracting policies in state coastal management.

Davis established LaTrac, a government transparency and accountability website and online state spending database that gives citizens the ability to track Louisiana government spending and search contracts.

Davis is a graduate of Spring Hill College, attending on a basketball scholarship, and serves as chair of the National Alumni Association Board and as a trustee. She also received her master’s in business administration from LSU.

Davis has served on the board of directors of the Junior League of Baton Rouge. She is recipient of the Baton Rouge Business Report’s 2006 Influential Women in Business Award.

Davis is a parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge. She has been honored with the Bishop’s Award for her dedication and service to the parish and her work to expand the capacity of the Sanctuary of Life, a home for pregnant, unwed women. She also serves as board chair of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge where she continues to have an active role in the agency’s response and recovery efforts to the Great Flood of 2016.

Davis is a member of the National Rifle Association and is active in hunting and fishing activities.

She is married to Judge Tim Kelley and they have one son, Davis.

The special election is scheduled Oct. 14. A runoff election, if necessary, will take place on Nov. 18.