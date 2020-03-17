Start resident seeks Congressional seat

Luke Letlow has launched his campaign for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional seat to succeed retiring Congressman Ralph Abraham.

Letlow is a ninth generation Louisianian from Start, who has dedicated his life to public service.

Letlow has served as chief of staff to Rep. Abraham throughout Abraham’s time in Congress.

He commuted regularly between Washington and Louisiana, with his primary residence remaining in Louisiana. Letlow will be stepping down as chief of staff to run for the seat.

“I’m proud to have stood alongside Congressman Ralph Abraham during his time in congress, and to have worked with him to fight for our families, farmers, and businesses,” Letlow said. “I’m launching my campaign for congress today to continue that record of results for Louisiana and keep our economy moving forward. We’re just getting started.”

Letlow attended Ouachita Christian High School and received a B.S. from Louisiana Tech University in 2003. Letlow and his wife, Dr. Julia Barnhill Letlow, are raising their two young children in Start, on the same land where his great-grandfather once lived and worked on as a tenant-farmer, and they worship at Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC) in Monroe.

The election for 5th Congressional District will be held Nov. 3. Qualifying will be held July 15-17. The deadline for registering to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 5 with Oct. 13 as the deadline for Geaux Vote online registration. Early voting will be held Oct. 20-27.