Richland teams ready for first playoff round

The Delhi Charter Gators lost 50-22 to the Vidalia Vikings last week.

The Gators are now 4-6 overall and 2-4 in district as they begin the playoffs.

Vidalia led the game 15-7 in the first quarter, 29-14 at half time, 35-22 at the end of the third quarter and 50-22 at the final whistle.

Quarterback J’Quan Polly connected on five of 15 pass attempts for 98 yards. He also ran the ball 22 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Chester McDaniel pulled in two passes for 48 yards while Jakes Stansbury had two for 46 yards and Trayveon Houston had one reception for four yards.

Chester McDaniel led the Gator rushing with 20 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. Jamarious Longino had five carries for 11 yards.

George Purvis scored two points on PAT kicks.

Defensively, Hayden Arledge Cameron McDaniel and James Thomas each had six tackles, Jake Stansbury had four, Traveon Houston, J’Quan Polly, Reid Arledge and Jamarious Longino each had two and DeMontral Williams and Jeffery Williams each had one tackle.

The Gators will travel to Greensburg Friday to take on St. Helena College and Career Academy in the first round of the state 2A playoffs. St. Helena is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in district.

Rayville 34, General Trass 19

The Rayville Hornets defeated General Trass 34-19 last Friday night to end their regular season.

The win boosts the Hornets to 4-6 overall and 4-2 in district as they start the state play offs.

The Hornets trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but had jumped ahead 20-13 by halftime. They continued stretching their lead to 34-19 in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter and Rayville took the victory.

The Hornets will enter the state 2A playoffs at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 with a home game against North Caddo of Vivian. North Cadodo is 4-6 overall and 1-3 in district play.

Delhi 8, St. Frederick 12

The Delhi Bears lost 12-8 to the St. Frederick Warriors last Friday night.

The loss drops Delhi to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in district as they begin playoff action.

The Bears will host North Central of Lebeau at 7 p.m. Friday night in their first playoff game. North Central is 1-10 overall and 1-6 in district play.

Mangham 52, Varnado 26

The Mangham Dragons defeated Varnado 52-26 last Friday night to end their regular season.

The Dragons ended the season with a record of 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the district.