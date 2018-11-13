RHS student named as Heisman winner

James Learthur Powell Jr., of Rayville High School, has been named as a 2018 Wendy’s High School Heisman School winner.

From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, more than 7,500 have been named School Winners in Wendy’s annual scholarship competition.

School Winners will continue to compete for the chance to become State Finalists, State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $500 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust’s annual college Heisman award broadcast on Dec. 8.