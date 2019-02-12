RHS Hornets cinch wins on way to play offs

Like a broken record, the Rayville Hornets keep repeating blowout wins in district 2-2A.

The latest to feel the sting were the Mangham Dragons (88-39) and Delhi Charter Gators (100-35) with, in both instances, the “mercy” clock running in the second halves.

The cousins Wilson (Mylik, JaMichael and JaMarcus) did a lot of the damage, scoring 88 of the 188 points in the two games. It was John Qualls’ (17) last three of the game that broke the century mark in the Charter game.

Now there is a week off before the start of the playoffs.

Coach Damon West has eschewed any practice game with any other opponent because he can’t find anyone as strong as his second unit.

At publication time, the boys bracket had not be drawn but if I had to guess (and it’s only an educated guess) I would say it’s going to be Bunkie here in Rayville next week sometime. Will let you know for sure next week.