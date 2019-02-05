Lady Hornets survive with last minute victory

After taking care of Beekman Charter at home with ease 74-32 and without starter T’Kira Fuller, the Lady Hornets traveled to Ferriday for their biggest district game of the season. The Rayville girls only beat this team by three points at home and that was with T’Kira. Fortunately she made the trip and started after recovering from an injured knee.

It was close at the end of one, 15-16, but the Lady Trojans dominated the second quarter and led at half 28-21. Our girls chipped away at the lead and only trailed by four at the end of the third but the fourth was a disaster as the Trojans drained ten unanswered points to lead 57-42 with only four minutes left to play.

Naturally the Lady Hornet fans (I included) resigned ourselves to defeat. However, the girls on the court, who don’t know the meaning of “quit,” put the defense into overdrive and ran off 18 (count’em) 18 unanswered points. When Amari West hit a three-pointer with 56 seconds left, our Ladies went ahead 58-57 and held on to win 60-57.

A most amazing and improbable comeback. Coach Sneed said we were lucky.

I say it was superior coaching and a never-say-die attitude of the girls on the court.

During that run Jalexis Kelly had 11 of her game high 27 points. She was six of seven at the free throw line in that tenacious run. Amari West was next with 15 including four for four at the charity strip. Others scoring were T’Kira Fuller with eight, including two for two free throws. That’s where the game was won as the Trojans were only two for five from the line.

Samiyah Smith had five with a three and Edberly Minnieweather dropped in a three.