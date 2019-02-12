Lady Dragons win 65-55 over RHS Lady Hornets

The Rayville Lady Hornets came within one game of repeating as undefeated district champions for the second year in a row, but the Mangham Lady Dragons came to town and avenged an earlier loss this year on their home court.

The visitors came to town with a different game plan and put a full court press on from the beginning. Even though the Hornets were missing their point guard Jalexis Kelly (who scored 17 down at Mangham), the Lady Hornets built a 15-9 lead with a minute and a half left in the first quarter.

But the relentless pressure from the Ladies from Mangham ran off six unanswered points to end the quarter at 15-15. Although the Hornets were able to lead 27-24 with two minutes left in the half, they trailed by one at halftime.

Credit the Lady Dragons, they kept Rayville out of their comfort zone the entire game. The Lady Hornets could not maintain the energy the Lady Dragons brought to the game. Someone described Rayville’s game as helter-skelter probably having more turnovers than successful trips down the court. After a 44-43 lead by Rayville with 4:25 left in the third, it was all Mangham and they went on to win 66-54.

Janiya Colvin led the way for the Dragons with 16. She had strong support from Broderica Hicks with 13; Taira Haynes 12; and Zykera Webb with 11. Also scoring were Alasia Hicks, eight; Raci Dallas, four; and Kelsey Jones with two.

Scoring for the Lady Hornets were T’Kira Fuller, 16; Jalacia Miller, 15; Amari West, six; and Alexia Elder, 4. Mykiya Wilson, Ashanti Hunter and Samaya Smith each had two.

Playing without T’Kira Fuller, Jalexis Kelly and Mikiya Wilson nursing a sprained ankle, the Lady Hornets finished out the regular season with a 49-24 win over Delhi Charter 49-24 in Delhi. Naturally there was some concern when Jalacia Miller went down and out with a bruised leg.

But good times are here again as the Lady Hornets are expected to be healthy and at full force when the playoffs begin Feb. 14 here in Rayville against the number 25 Ville Platt. The Lady Hornets are seeded 8.

The Lady Dragons (12 seed) will play host to Kinder (21) in Mangham Thursday as well.