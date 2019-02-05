Hornets wrap regular season, ready for state

By the time you read this another regular season will have come to an end and the Rayville Hornets are again undefeated district 2 2-A champions and set for possibly three home games in the playoffs.

Mangham was here Feb. 5 and the Hornets travel to Delhi Charter Feb. 8.

Since our last report two more district foes have crumbled before the Hornet onslaught, Beekman Charter 85-28 and Ferriday 102-45, and the latter despite starting the “mercy” clock in the second quarter. It wasn’t as though the coach was running up the score, he played all his players about equal time. Ten of the eleven scored.

Kashie Natt led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Mylik Wilson with 16, cousins JaMarkus (Black) 16 and JaMicheal (Red) 13 with three threes; Zyquarious Cowart had nine (it was his three that “busted” the clock) Demarion Williams had two threes for six; Derrick Dawson four and Butler two.

I have bemoaned the fact that district 2 2-A is terribly weak. Not necessarily so. Delhi Charter has a power rating of nine and Mangham, Vidalia and Ferriday all have power ratings in the top thirty.

The district is weak only in relation to the awesome power of the Hornets. They have a power ranking now of only four but I feel this will change. At least it should for I have them the number one team in the state.

These Hornets are a once-in-a-hundred-years team. It will be years before you see another team this dominant in district again. Even though it’s rather boring to watch these blowouts, you owe it to yourself to witness the smooth, clockwork precision.

There may be a little competition in the early playoffs so get out and support this sterling group of young men.