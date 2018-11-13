Football playoffs under way for Richland Parish teams

The Delhi Bears routed the North Central Hurricanes 54-0 last week in their first playoff game.

The win boosts Delhi to 8-3 on the season as they prepare to face East Iberbille Nov. 16 in the next playoff round.

The Tigers are coming into that match at 9-4 after losing to Arcadia last week.

Meanwhile, the Rayville High School Hornets defeated the North Caddo Rebels 26-15 last week in the first round of the State Class 2A playoffs.

The Hornets will now travel to Many for the next playoff round. The Tigers are 12-2 coming into that match.

Also last week, the Delhi Charter School Gators lost their playoff game 32-0 to the St. Helena College and Career Academy Hawks last week.

The Gators end their season with a record of 4-8 overall and 2-4 in district.