Delhi advances, Rayville falls in state playoffs

The Delhi Bears will move on to the next round of the Louisiana high school football playoffs this week following their win over East Iberville.

The 30-12 victory boosts the Bears up to 9-3 as they prepare to face Haynesville this week. Haynesville has an undefeated season so far.

The Bears will travel to Haynesville for that game Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, the Rayville Hornets lost their playoff game against Many this past week by a score of 32-53.

The loss dropped Rayville to 6-7 on the season.

Many took control of the game in the first quarter with a 21-6 lead, widening it to 31-18 at halftime. Rayville picked up six points to end the third quarter trailing 31-24 and scored eight points to 22 by Many in the fourth quarter for the final score of 53-32 in favor of Many.