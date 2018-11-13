DCS cross country team earns honors at meet

The Delhi Charter School Cross Country teams competed in the LHSAA Cross Country State Championships Nov. 12 in the absolute worst conditions possible.

The rain, cold, and mud didn’t stop the 1000 plus participants from sludging their way through the 3.1 mile course at Northwestern State University. The DCS teams include Girls: Joniah Brown, Dora Dawson, Rebecca Hudspeth, Victoria Hudspeth, Anna Beth Raley, and Anna Claire York. the Boys team: Tyler Blake, Mason Hunt, Kolton Kelley, Caleb Humphreys and, Logan Laborde.

DCS had two young ladies honored for the LHSAA Composite Academic All-State team. Joniah Brown and Anna Beth Raley were honored for maintaining a 4.0 GPA , they were two of only 11 girls in Class 2A to receive this honor.