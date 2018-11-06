DCS cross country team

The Delhi Charter school Cross Country Team supported the Grin and Bear It Oct. 20 and they did have to grin and bear the weather conditions. The team used the 5K to help them prepare for the LHSAA State Cross Country State Championships being held Nov. 12 at Northwestern State University. Sophomore Kolton Kelley was the overall winner of the 5K as others on the team well represented the team. Team members competing are Coach Todd Spinks, Tyler Blake, Logan LaBorde, Kolton Kelley, Mason Hunt, Caleb Humphreys, Joniah Brown, Dora Dawson, Anna Beth Raley, Tori Hudspeth, Rebecca Hudspeth and Anna Claire York.