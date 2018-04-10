Sedente Animo seeking new Cotton Blossoms

The Richland parish civic club Sedente Animo is taking applications for this year’s Cotton Blossoms.

Applications may be picked up in the office of each Richland Parish school and are due to be turned in at the first Cotton Blossom Meeting at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Rayville United Methodist Church gym. For those unable to attend that meeting, there will be a makeup time available at 4:30 p.m. April 30 in the Community Room on the west end of the Richland Parish Health Unit.

Sedente Animo sponsors an annual Cotillion for local high school girls. This special event is a chance to celebrate, promote and reward community service and volunteerism with the hopes of encouraging personal growth and development for the youth of Richland parish.

Cotton Blossom membership is open to girls grades nine through 12 in the 2018-2019 school year who live in Richland Parish and/or attend a Richland Parish school.

As a Cotton Blossom, it is each girl’s responsibility to be at every meeting. If it is necessary to miss a meeting, she should contact the coordinator, Samantha Crawford by text or email. All meetings will be held at Methodist Church, 905 Louisa Street in Rayville, at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

A total of $40 dues and $40 ticket money will be required at the first meeting April 29 by a check for $80 total, (made out to Sedente Animo,), cashier check or cash is required at this time. Dues will be used for t-shirts, postage, office supplies, cost of decorating, food, security, and music for the Cotillion.

Tickets will be given at the time of purchase. All girls are required to purchase five tickets at $8 each. Girls and their fathers/escorts are not charged. (An escort shall be a father, stepfather or adult male father figure. Boyfriends or friends are not considered escorts. (If any exceptions need to be made, they must be approved by a coordinator).

Community Service is an important requirement of a Cotton Blossom.

“We require 12 hours of community service each year, to be completed and turned in by Aug 5th,” Cotillion Coordinator Samantha Crawford said. “There are many great opportunities and choices here in Richland Parish that would benefit from your time, energy, and talents. Volunteering is also a fun way to learn new skills, and meet new people. Contributing for a cause you believe in can give our young people a sense of purpose, can have a positive impact on the community, shape the direction of a person’s life, and change the way he or she views the world. It also looks great on a resume’ or college application.”