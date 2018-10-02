Richland Parish jobless rate falls half a percent

The jobless rate for Richland Parish fell half a percent in August according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The unemployment rate for the parish fell from 7.5 in July to 7.0 in August. Both are higher than the 6.2 percent recorded in August 2017.

This means 583 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in August, down from 640 in July but up from 516 a year ago. The total work force was 7,743 in August, down from 7,909 in July and 7,846 a year ago.

LaSalle Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment in August at 5.1. percent.

East Carroll Parish had the highest jobless rate in the state at 11.3 percent.

From July 2018, all nine metropolitan statistical areas saw declines in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates. From August 2017, six of the nine MSAs saw declines in their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates. Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates are below:

• Alexandria: 6.1 percent, down from 6.3 percent in July and down from 6.2 percent from August 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 5.0 percent, down from 5.3 percent in July, but up from 4.9 percent from August 2017.

• Hammond: 6.1 percent, down from 6.5 percent in July and down from 6.2 percent from August 2017.

• Houma: 5.4 percent, down from 5.8 percent in July and down from 5.7 percent from August 2017.

• Lafayette: 5.5 percent, down from 5.9 percent in July and down from 5.9 percent from August 2017.

• Lake Charles: 4.2 percent, down from 4.5 percent in July, but remained unchanged from August 2017.

• Monroe: 5.9 percent, down from 6.1 percent in July, but up from 5.7 percent from August 2017.

• New Orleans: 5.3 percent, down from 5.6 percent in July and down from 5.4 percent from August 2017.

• Shreveport: 5.9 percent, down from 6.2 percent in July and down from 6.0 percent from August 2017.

The statewide not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined 0.4 percentage points from July 2018 to 5.5 percent. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.1 percentage points from August 2017.

From August 2017, the total of not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 16,600 to 1,978,200. This is the eleventh-straight not seasonally adjusted nonfarm over-the-year increase. From July 2018, the number of not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased by 600. Not seasonally adjusted private-sector employment increased by 19,100 jobs from August 2017 to 1,664,500. This is also the eleventh-straight month not seasonally adjusted private-sector employment has added jobs over the year.