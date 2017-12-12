Rayville native named to top 40 under 40

Mary Coenen Raven, 39, has been recognized as by the Baton Rouge Business Report as one of the top 40 Business persons under 40 years of age in the Baton Rouge area.

The daughter of Billy and Ruthie Coenen of Rayville, she is a graduate of Rayville High School and LSU.

Raven is the associate medical director of palliative medicine service for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Her professional achievements include:

• Opened the first outpatient palliative care clinic in the Louisiana.

• Assisted with amending the Medical Consent Statute to allow incapacitated patients without family to receive appropriate medical treatments including high-quality end of life care.

• Medical director for Notre Dame Hospice and associate medical director for Hospice of Baton Rouge.

• Obtained board certifications in three fields: Internal Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Hospice Medical Directorship.

She also works at Volunteer Health Clinic in Mid City, and with the Department of Corrections to provide educational opportunities for physicians.

Raven said she always wanted to be a doctor when she was growing up. Her first job, however, was giving swimming lessons.

“I taught swimming lessons to toddlers when I was 12-years-old, she said. “I learned that toddlers are not great swimmers.”

Her strangest job was in a genetics lab at LSU.

“I spent my days grinding down starfish legs to analyze their DNA. After lots of work, we found that it was all contaminated with human DNA, so lab work is clearly not my strong suit,” she said.

She believes being able to have a great marriage and family while also being able to work in her chosen field is her greatest achievement and becoming a mom changed her life.