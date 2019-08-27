Political Announcement

My name is Paul Slayter. I am a candidate for re-election for Police Jury in District 5, Richland Parish.

I was a successful business owner of Paul’s Wrecker Service for thirty- five years. I served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. I served two tours in East Asia. I drove a school bus for Richland Parish for 24 years, and was an auxiliary deputy for 22 years. I am a Master Mason of the McGuire Lodge #209. I am also an active member of VFW Post 3375 and serve as the Chaplain and also American Legion Post 122 and serve as the Chaplain. I am a life-long resident of Richland Parish. I am married to Judy McGaha Slayter, and we attend Rayville Assembly of God Church.

The only promise I can make to you is that I will continue to do my very best for you, as your police juror. I will be a “hands on” juror. When you call, I will do my best to meet your needs. Being retired, I am able to commit to being a full time Police Juror. My greatest concerns for our parish are roads, drainage, and infrastructure. I believe the police jury should be transparent to you, our citizEns that we represent. The police jury should strive to be in unity to serve the people who elected them to get the work accomplished. It is my belief that the job of the police jury is not for personal gain, but to actively help everyone in the parish and district. With your help we can continue to go forward and see great things accomplished.

God bless you and thank you for your vote!