Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Sept. 21-27.

• Freddrick James, 41, 104 Camille St., Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

• Ta’Keyla Barker, 20, 204 Britton St., Rayville; resisting arrest, disturbing the peace - general and resisting arrest by flight.

• Zadarius Perry, 24, 2312 Davenport St., Winnsboro; driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and wrong way on one way.

• Laterrance Fairley, 33, 114 Rescue St., Rayville; no driver’s license, improper use of dealer plate, open container and possession of Schedule II synthetic.

• Kalathian Payton, 21, 316 Russell St., Apt. 26, Rayville; simple battery and aggravated assault.

• Caboria Collins, 40, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; felony damage to property, driving under suspension and monetary instrument abuse.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. That includes two for disturbing the peace by fighting, one for displaying a firearm and one for simple robbery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of nine traffic citations this week.

That number includes three for no driver’s license, two for no license plate, and one each for careless operation, failure to carry registration, failure to yield with an accident and improper turn with an accident.