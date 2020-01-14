The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 5-12.

• Tiffany Hawkins, 30; 132-A South Circle Drive, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Marvin Hall, 25; 6 Bedford St., Delhi; criminal mischief.

• Deville Griffin, 27; 105 Madeline St., Rayville; leaving the scene of an accident, filing a false police report and driving under suspension.

• Timothy Toney, 23; 800 W. 8th St., Crossett, Ark.; hold for Crossett.

• Christopher Priddy, 44; 18849 Hwy 263, Fox Stone, Ark.; improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

• Timothy Kennedy, 60; 110 Finlen Road, Huntsville, Ala.; hold for Texarkana.

• Terry Cleveland, 53; 165 Sugar Hill Road, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Amanda West, 32; 214 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Thaddeus Autman, 36; 214 Cotton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and failure to appear.

•Tonyata Landrum, 42, 107 Ashley Drive, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding, three for no proof of insurance and careless operation with an accident, two for license plate light and and one each for running a stop sign, burn ordinance, no proof of registration, switched license plate, leaving the scene of an accident, expire motor vehicle inspection, failure of buyer or apply transfer and failure to dim lights for oncoming vehicle.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.