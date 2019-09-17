Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made no arrests for the week of Sept. 9-15.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 15 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding and one each for failure to yield, running stop signs and yield signs, running a red light, turn signals, improper backing with an accident, improper muffler and no driver’s license in possession.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding, especially in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief. said.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens that he has an open door policy and encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.