Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 1-7.

• Andre Haynes, 26; 107 McConnell Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Donald Reese, 37; 1401 S. 3rd St., Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Johnathan Carr, 51; 2340 Hwy. 134, Epps; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Michelle Reynolds, 43; 212 McConnell Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Morgan Jones, 22; 436 Dacron St., Rayville; aggravated battery of a dating partner.

• Malik White, 22; 803 Bryant St., Monroe; burglary of a coin machine.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for no proof of insurance, failure to carry registration, failure to secure registration, turn signals, no driver’s license in possession, headlight, improper use of a temporary tag, expired license place, careless operation with an accident, operating an off road vehicle on the roadway and no driver’s license.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits, and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration and auto insurance are current.

“Failure to keep all of your necessary documents can result in large fines,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.

“Remember at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so we welcome you to come by,” he said.