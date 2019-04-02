Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 25-31.

• Ronnie Marzett, 46; 102 Quail St., Rayville; two counts of simple criminal trespass.

• Onyae Johnson, 25; 146 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; harassment/stalking.

• Linda Washington, 42; 109 Woodson St., Rayville; possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Azendia Pleasant, 20; 5 Cherry St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Joseph Williams, 41; 504 Spencer St., Apt. #10, Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Ashley Johnson, 21; 5118 Hwy. 80, Rayville; driving under suspension and no seatbelt.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. Three were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with theft less than $300, simple battery and resisting arrest by flight.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes 25 for speeding and one each for running a red light and making an improper turn with an accident.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said.

He also advised to always buckle up.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.