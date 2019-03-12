Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 3-10.

• Gary Lawrence, 42, of 206 Pine St., Rayville; aggravated battery and possession of legend drugs without a prescription.

• Shunita Johnson, 40, 300 Clara Drive, Monroe; driving under suspension and speeding.

• John Thornton, 48, 114B N. Circle Drive, Rayville; simple trespass and resisting arrest.

• Three juveniles where arrested this week. Two were charged with two counts of simple battery and one was charged with simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 34 traffic citations this week.

That number includes 25 for speeding, two for expired driver’s license and one each for no driver’s license, no driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance, no mother vehicle inspection sticker, expired driver’s license, expired registration, careless operation with an accident and going the wrong way on a one-way street.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that the Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding, especially in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said. “And as always: Buckle up.”

Chief Robinson also advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” the chief advised. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges.”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St.,t or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.