Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 25 through March 3.

• Infiniti Hawkins, 26; 410 Hayes St., Rayville, disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Lavell Toussaint, 31; 214A Coenen Drive, Rayville; damage to property and disturbing the peace (general).

• Kenneth Street Jr., 50; 186 Egypt St. Lot 7, Mangham; driving under suspension, no insurance, expired license plate and expired motor vehicle inspection

sticker (two to six months).

• Ryan Thompson, 37; 202 Mulberry St., Rayville; stop sign (seven counts), no insurance, aggravated flight from an officer, disturbing the peace by simple drunk, no driver’s license in possession and disobedience to a police officer.

• Amanda Arnold, 35; 266 Biggs Road, Winnsboro; possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate lights.

• Lori Dear, 42; 67 Trisler Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and no license plate.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes 14 for speeding and one each for driving on the road with an off road vehicle and failure to secure registration.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents -- driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” the chief said. “If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” advised the chief. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges. I ask that you work with us. By now all should be aware that if you speed and get caught, a ticket will be given. “

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or call 318-728-4431 if you need help in any way.