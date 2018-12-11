Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 3-9.

• Delancey Price, 19, 411 Linda St., Rayville; armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of resisting by flight.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 32 traffic citations this week. That number includes 18 for speeding, two each for expired driver’s license, expired MVI (2-6 months) and careless operation and one each for tail lights (two required), expired license plate, failure to yield with an accident, failure to yield, improper backing with an accident, expired license plate and special restriction on lamps.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or an arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist, or give false information to the officer, those actions could result in criminal charges, fines, and possibly even incarceration,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that encounters with law officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with them while they are questioning you.

Chief Robinson also advised to continue being vigilant and safe during this holiday season. Make sure you lock your doors and windows. If you are going to be away for the holidays, please notify the police department and they will patrol your home while you are away. Be careful and alert when driving and make sure that you and your passengers wear seat belts.

“A few minor precautions can ensure you a safe and happy holidays,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.