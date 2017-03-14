Parish jobless rate rises by 1.2 percent

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish rose by more than one percent in January according to figures released week by the Louisiana Works Commission.

The Richland Parish jobless rate rose from 6.6 percent in December to 7.8 percent in January. That is still lower that the 8.7 percent registered a year ago.

This means 540 people were looking for jobs in the parish in December while 640 were looking in January and 736 were out of work a year ago.

The total parish workforce was 7,527 in January, down from 7,677 in December and 7,704 a year ago.

Jackson Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in January. West Carroll Parish had the highest rate at 14.2 percent.

Seasonally adjusted Bureau of Labor and Statistics data for January 2017 shows Louisiana’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.9 percent from December’s rate of 6.0 percent. The unemployment rate is down 0.3 percentage points from the January 2016 rate of 6.2 percent.

The state’s seasonally-adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 6,000 jobs over the month. The seasonally-adjusted total nonfarm jobs decreased by 7,500 jobs over the year. Seasonally-adjusted private sector employment was 1,650,700 in January 2017, up by 4,800 jobs over the month. This number is down 5,200 jobs over the year.

In key sectors, some industries showed improvement over the month.

• Construction gained 7,600 jobs over the month and 9,900 jobs for the year. • Education and health services gained 1,800 jobs over the month and 7,500 jobs for the year

• Government gained 1,200 jobs over the month but lost 2,300 jobs over the year.

January 2017 data shows that the mining and logging sector, which includes oil and gas, gained 200 jobs for the month but was down 7,400 jobs for the year. Other sectors showed the following results. • Manufacturing gained 2,000 jobs for the month, but was down 3,900 jobs on the year.

• Financial activities remained unchanged for the month, but lost 200 jobs over the year.

• Professional and business services, which include companies that provide services and other necessities for oil-related businesses, lost 1,800 jobs for the month, and 1,400 jobs on the year.

The January 2017 seasonally-adjusted civilian labor force (people employed as well as those who are unemployed but looking for a job) in Louisiana showed a loss of 856 over the month and 41,197 individuals over the year. Not seasonally-adjusted civilian labor force are down 10,248 over the month and 37,658 people over the year.