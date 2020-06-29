W.M.DeFreese

Funeral Services for Mr. W.M.(Bill) DeFreese, 99, of Start, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30,2020, in the mausoleum chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating.

Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the mausoleum. Arrangements are under the directions of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.

Mr. Bill was born on September 19, 1920, and passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020; two months shy of his 100th birthday. He loved to say he traded his burlap sack and picking cotton for a brand new red and yellow Shell Oil Company truck until his retirement in the early 1970’s.

He was also a craftsman and, after retiring, he built his homes and helped build many family members' homes as well. He never met a carpenter problem a sledgehammer couldn’t fix. He was an avid sportsman and never missed a morning of hunting during duck season. He was a member of Start Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Esther Mosley DeFreese; daughter, Shirley D. Kennedy; son-in-law, David Parish; brothers, James, Reginald, Clayton, Bobby Joe, and BJ DeFreese; and his sister, Louise DeFreese Osbon.

Survivors include daughters, Edith D. Parish of Fairhope, Alabama and Sharon D. Parker and husband Tommy Parker of Fairhope, Alabama; sister, Samie D. Haney and husband Larry Haney of Dubach, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Shawn, Scott, Trey, Angela, April, Stacey, Matt, Jamie and Jarred; 18 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers are Matt Kennedy, Thomas DeFreese, Larry Haney, Jamie Kennedy, Nuby Andrews, Shawn Parish, Scott Parish, and Brent Finley. Honorary Pallbearers are Cody Petrus, Wiley Morgan, Landry Morgan, Parker Morgan, Jarred Kennedy, Trey Parker, Johnny Hoychick, and Johnny B. Hoychick.

