Windell Robbins Sr., 83, of Delhi, died Saturday.

Memorial services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 1st at Dunn Baptist Church in Dunn, LA.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at Dunn Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Windell was a retired Lineman with LP&L (Entergy).

Cox Funeral Home in Delhi is in charge of local arrangements.