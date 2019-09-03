Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Thomas, 87, of Delhi, will be held at the Robinson Baptist Church near Delhi on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Clyde Piercy and Bro. Todd Perry officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi from 6-8 p.m.

Burial will be in the Kny Family Cemetery near Delhi.

Mrs. Wilma was born on August 25, 1932 in Pioneer, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Deerfield Nursing & Rehabilitation in Delhi.

She was a longtime resident of the Robinson Community and was retired from the Delhi Clinic & Hospital after 40 plus years of service. She also worked with the Louisiana State Department of Health.

Wilma enjoyed the outdoors, working in her flower garden, doing needlepoint and crocheting just to mention a few of her talents.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Crosby and Lessie Whatley Crosby; a daughter Clara Thomas Aucoin and a brother Doyle Crosby.

She is survived by her beloved husband Raymond Thomas of Delhi, LA; a daughter Diann Thomas Pierceall and husband Mike of Muskogee, OK; son-in-law, Donald Aucoin of Denver, CO; three grandsons Bradley Thompson and wife Soyla of Sealy, TX and Robert Aucoin and wife Maria and Andrew Aucoin both of Denver, CO; seven great grandchildren, Layla, Leslie, Dylan, Shiloh and Salma Thompson and Josephine and Margot Aucoin; and a very special family friend Jerry Green of Epps, LA.

Pallbearers will be Richard Brice, Jerry Green, Scott Jinks, Eric Jinks, John Jinks and Bobby Charrier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Jinks, Doc Jinks, Willie B. Walker and Clifton Junkin.

Any planned memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at :donors@stjude.org or to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.