Willie W. Mercer

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 10:32

Funeral services for Willie W. Mercer, 73, of Holly Ridge, were held at 2, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the West New Home Baptist Church, Holly Ridge, LA with Bro. Michael Griffith, Bro. Cecil Herrington, and Bro. Charles Herrington officiating.
Interment was in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mr. Willie was born November 27, 1943 in Tallulah, LA and passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Rayville, LA.
