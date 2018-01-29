Services for William T. Antley, 95, of Delhi were Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Robinson Baptist Church with Rev. Wendell Prince officiating.

Burial followed in the Faith Memorial Garden Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Pete was born on October 30, 1922 in Rayville and passed from this life on January 23, 2018 in West Monroe.

He loved farming, working on his equipment, mechanic, outdoors, and loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Bertie Brown Antley Sr.; and wife, Lorraine Antley.

He is survived by his four children, Joyce Antley, Louis Antley, Eddie Antley, and Linda Carter all of Delhi; one granddaughter, Lisa Fulford and husband Kenneth of Delhi; one great grandson, Paul Fulford of Delhi; two sisters, Christine Martin of Delhi and Maxine Maxwell and husband Alcos of Tallulah; one brother, Russell L. Antley of Tallulah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Jerry Foote, Michael Green, Paul Fulford, Stacy Hutchinson, Donald Gilley and Kenneth Fulford.

Visitation was Friday, January 26, 2018 at Robinson Baptist Church.

