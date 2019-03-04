William Roy Snider, 86, a native of Gibsland, and resident of Austin, Texas, passed away on February 26, 2019.

A graduate of Delhi High School, Louisiana College, and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, “Billy Roy” lived a life of love and service. He was a dedicated Baptist Minister who also served as a counselor, and as a public servant during his 28 year tenure at the Social Security Administration. He was co-founder of the Excalibur Club of Baton Rouge, LA, and a board president of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

He is survived by son William Russell Snider and wife Mary Jean Holt of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughter Judie Snider Jackson and husband John C. Jackson III of Austin, Texas; son, Dyer Russell Snider (formerly “Roy Dyer” Snider) of Austin, Texas; daughter-in-law Jill Lyn Cooney of Eugene, Oregon; brother Andrew J. Snider of Delhi, Louisiana; four grandchildren, John C. Jackson IV, Sara Holt Snider and husband Nicholas Davis Howard, Jesse Solon Snider and Kate Cooney; and great grandson Daniel Cooney.

He was preceded in death by his wife Martha Ann Russell Snider; father Roy Dyer Snider; mother Mary Bogan Snider; step-mother Minnie Snider; and sister Nancy Jo Snider Miller.

A visitation was held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., followed by a procession to Greenoaks Memorial Park for a graveside service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy at Crystal Falls Assisted Living in Leander, Texas who provided love and care for their father when he first moved to the Austin area. Special thanks to the staff of Grace House Assisted Living in Austin, Texas - the warm and loving care they provided Billy Roy every day made his life immeasurably richer and happier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.