William Nelson Goss Sr.

Funeral services for William “Bill” Nelson Goss Sr., 70, of Rayville, were held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Tallulah.

Mr. Bill was born October 22, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS, and passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Little Rock, AR.

Mr. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson L. Goss and Tressie Haley; sister, Sharon Goss Sibley; and grandparents, Ma, Lula Odom and Pa, William Odom.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Kay Blaylock Goss; children, William Nelson Goss, Jr. and wife, Cristy, Tracie Michelle Montgomery and husband, Monte, Dameion Keith Goss, and Kayla Karin Goss; sisters, Nancy Naquin and husband, Kent and Sandra Rachal and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Emma Goss, Laura Elisabeth Montgomery, Payne Montgomery, Parker Montgomery, Larkin Montgomery, Sydney Kilgore, and Dylan Little; great grandson, Jude Gainey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Kenny Harper, Monte Montgomery, Dylan Little, Randy Walters, Parker Montgomery and Steve Blaylock.

Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Goss, David O’Neal and Bill Cade.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, AR, for taking excellent care of Bill. Special thanks to Dr. Searcy and Dr. Searcy, who went above and beyond what was expected.

Visitation was Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.