William Mayhall Jr.

Funeral services for William “Willie” Mayhall, Jr., 57, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville with Bro. Bob Beshea and Bro. Richard Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in the Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Willie was born November 29, 1959 in Monroe, LA and passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

Willie is preceded in death by his father, Pete Mayhall; paternal grandparents, Bud and Allie Mae Mayhall and maternal grandparents, Delbert and Katie Albert.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Debbie Mayhall; children, Cory Mayhall and Spence Lowrey; mother, Betty Mayhall; siblings, Ted Mayhall, Kaye Clark and husband, Paul; nephews, Kaleb and Cody; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Carroll Herman; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers are Len Spencer, James Fowler, Billy Collins, Trey Carroll, Greg Silk, Stephen Silk, and Scotty Self. Honorary pallbearers are Mopey Carroll and friends of Willie.

Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.