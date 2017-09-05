General William L. Kirk passed away surrounded by his family, at his home in Niceville, Florida, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

He was born on July 11, 1932, in Rayville. He graduated from Rayville High School in 1950, where he was always known as “Buddy.” He was the only son of Benjamin Leslie and Cloverdale Owens Kirk.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, and became an Aviation Cadet in 1953. He was commissioned as Second Lieutenant and awarded his pilot’s wings in April, 1954. After 38 years of service, General Kirk retired from the United States Air Force as Commander in Chief, U. S. Air Force in Europe/Commander, Allied Air Force Central Europe.

Throughout his career, General Kirk flew more than 6,000 hours in fighters, flew combat missions during the Viet Nam War, in which he shot down two enemy fighters, and was awarded over 37 medals including the Air Force Distinguished service Medal and the Silver and Bronze Stars.

After retirement, Bill and Nancy (his wife whom he married in 1956) established their home in Niceville, Fla. Bill served as a strong liaison between Eglin Air Force Base and the Okaloosa County military support organizations.

He had several passions, including raising corn and tomatoes. Nancy often said “there is no way to get the farming gene out of him.”

General Kirk is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Karen, sons Stephen and Kenneth, and predeceased by a son, William Jr. (Les).

Services were held in Niceville, Fla., on Tuesday, May 9th, 2017. He leaves many friends and classmates here in Rayville, who will always remain very proud of him and his accomplishments.