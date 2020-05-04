Graveside services for William June Chambers 92, of Newellton, were held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Willie Moses officiating, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.

On June 17, 1927, William June Chambers was born to Firk Chambers and Ida Adams Chambers, the first child of their union. He departed this life peacefully on April 21, 2020 at his home that he shared with his daughter, Hattie Chambers Ward, attended by his personal nurse, Lucinda Chambers McTear.

William June Chambers, known to many as Bill Chambers, was called and baptized at an early age at Cuba Baptist Church and later joined Magnolia Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as an Usher for over 45 years.

William served his country, joining the United States Army in 1945, during World War II. He completed his Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was also a Veteran of Foreign War, serving in Germany during World War II. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign War Posts 5998, then Post 3155.

William fell in love and married Hattie Bea Brown on November 29, 1947. To this union 10 children were born, four sons and six daughters. William and Hattie were blessed to share 70 years of marriage, until his wife’s death on May 1, 2018.

William was known for having a strong work ethic. He proved this by working for and with the Donnell Family for nearly 50 years. Affectionately known as “Mr. Bill,” he worked with three generations of the Donnell Family. He thought the world of Jarrell and Dewey Donnell. However, Josh Donnell, Jarrell’s son, came along and he was like a grandchild to him. His day was made when Josh called, or Josh stopped by. Mr. Bill was an awesome farmer, he could fix anything, drive anything, and teach anyone that was willing to learn to farm or do mechanic work.

Bill will be remembered by his family as a man of honor and integrity, a provider and a protector. His word was his bond. If he told you he was going to do something, good or bad, that was exactly what he was going to do. He stood by exactly what he said. No work was too hard for him as long as he was taking care of his family. He was an excellent gardener, hunter, and fisherman. He made his family feel safe. He shielded his family with love and a shotgun (Lol).

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Bea Chambers, his daughters, Patricia Chambers, and Angela Chambers, his parents, Firk and Ida Chambers and his siblings; Alice Chambers, Myrtis Chambers Williams, Ora Chambers Armstrong, James Chambers, Rebecca Chambers Jones, Mattie Chambers Fleming, and Hannah Chambers Brown; his grandchildren Jimmy Byrd, Jr. Jordan Nichols, and Chalina Hoston Williams.

Bill’s memory and legacy will be cherished by his children; Richard (Pauline) Chambers of Winnsboro, LA; William Chambers, Firk (Gail) Chambers, Martha Chambers Byrd, Alice Chambers Peters, Tim (Vonda) Chambers of Houston, Texas; Hattie Chambers Ward and Lucinda(John) McTear of Newellton.

Bill leaves 32 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.

Remembering and cherishing him also are his brothers and sisters, Eliza Chambers Matthew, Firk Chambers, Ida Chambers Rayford, Caldonia Chambers Bailey, Henry Chambers, Georgia Chambers Fleming, Willie Chambers, and Leola Chambers Blackston.

He will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Brown, Sr., cousin-in-law Katie Moses, godchild, Melissa South, his devoted friend, Arthur Neal, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, friends, the Tensas Concordia Usher Circle, Pastor Willie Moses, Dorothy Bass, Johnnie Golston and the entire Magnolia Baptist Church Family.

I am at peace, my soul’s at rest

There is no need for tears

For with your love, I was so blessed

For all those many years

Remember not my fight for breath

Remember not the strife

Please do not dwell upon my death

But celebrate my life.