Wilburn Lee Dove

Funeral services for Wilburn “Will” Lee Dove, 73, of Holly Ridge, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the sanctuary of Rayville United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Stacy Thomas, Bro. Robert Stroud, and Bro. E.R. Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Will was born December 16, 1945 in Rayville, LA to the union of T.A. and Minnie Dove and he passed from this life Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

Mr. Will is preceded in death by his parents

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Stowe Dove; sons, Randy Dove and Cindy Whitehead, Scott Dove, and Kevin Dove and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Justin Dove and wife, Jessica, Bradley Dove, Jared Dove, Zach Dove, Brandon Dove and wife, Erin, Wade Dove and wife, Kelly, and Raylin Truelove; nine great grandchildren; and his brothers, Thomas Dove and wife, Joanne and Charles Dove and wife, Connie

Pallbearers are Randy Dove, Bobby Stowe, Tommy Dove, Lauralea Stowe, Justin Dove, Jeremy Bartlett, John Dove, and Mike Morgan.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, at the Rayville United Pentecostal Church, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.