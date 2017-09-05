Funeral services for Wanda Marie Herron, 64, of Holly Ridge, were held Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Dunn Church of God, Dunn, with Bro. Aaron Parks and Bro. Kyle Harper officiating.

Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Wanda was born March 12, 1953 in Rayville, and passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in West Monroe.

Wanda was a member of the Dunn Church of God. She was known as Aunt Wanda to all the children and their parents she kept throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Hales and nephew, Timmy Antley; maternal grandparents, Homer and Ola McManus; and paternal grandparents, Marion and Alice Hales.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence Herron of Tallulah; mother, Dovie Hales of Holly Ridge; siblings, Kenneth Hales and wife, Suzanne of Holly Ridge, Sybil Antley and husband, Russell of Holly Ridge, and Bobby Hales and wife, Sue of Rayville; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers were her nephews, Frank Hales, Chris Hales, William Hales, Ken Hales, Clint Sistrunk and Morgan Williams.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.