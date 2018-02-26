Services for Wanda Lou Thomason, 82, of Rayville were Friday, February 23, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home with Rev. Micky Alexander officiating.

Burial was in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Mrs. Wanda was born on May 8, 1935 in Wills Point, TX and passed from this life on February 20, 2018 at her home in Dehlco, LA.

She loved to sew, excellent seamstress, cook, loved her family and grandchildren, loved camping at Bayou Louie, and loved the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years-Wilton ”Bubba” Thomason; her parents-Charles and Louise Mann Baker; and son-Floyd Thomason.

She is survived by a son, Tommy Thomason and wife Kathy of Rayville; a daughter, Tamara Martin and husband Dale of Rayville; six grandchildren, Jeremy Moore, Regina Moore, Will Martin, Shane Martin, Dustin Martin and Clint Thomason; 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Brooks of Wills Point, TX; and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Shane Martin, Jeremy Moore, Josh Moore, Charlie Thomason, David Thomason and Will Martin.

Visitation was Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the funeral home.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.