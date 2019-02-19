Graveside services for Wanda Ann Boren, 60, of Rayville were held Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge with Bro. Chris Crawford officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Wanda was born May 14, 1958 in Monroe and passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Monroe.

Mrs. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, William Boren, Sr.; parents, Hollis and Juanita Nelson; and her sister, Debra Nielsen.

Survivors include her son, William Boren, Jr. and significant other, Amanda Sapp of Rayville; sister, Dorthy Woodward and husband, Herschel of Epps; niece, Brittney Holley and husband, William of Delhi; nephew, Richard Woodward; and half sister, Margaret Nicholson and husband, James of West Monroe; and special friend, Hazel Eubanks and husband, Donnie of Rayville.

Pallbearers are Marcus McKinney, Michael Garland, James Parker, Jr., Britt Eubanks, Jr., Michael Traxler, and Richard Woodward. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Eubanks, Sr., Joseph Moore, Cassius Muhammad, Chris Martin, and Rickey Goodman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Rayville Nursing and Rehab and the St. Francis Medical Center.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.