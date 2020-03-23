Graveside services for Walter O. Garner, 89, of Start, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Start Cemetery, Start, with Bro. Marshall Sevier and Bro. Bentley Curry officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Walter was born March 17, 1931 and passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Start. He is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Crew Lake Methodist Church in Start. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Nell Garner; parents, Walter and Maude Garner; brother, Hugh Wayne Garner; grandsons, Charles G. Pickens, Jr. and Gregg O. Pickens.

Survivors include his children, Angie Garner Pickens and husband, Gregg of Start, LA, Lori Garner of Rayville, LA, Kenny Laird of Start, LA; grandchildren, Melissa Pickens Durflinger and husband, Jarrod of West Lake, LA, Stephanie Pickens Dubard and husband, Danny of Ragley, LA, Ashley Duke Taylor and husband, Jordan of Houston, TX, Jack Thomas Lockeby, and Cody Lockeby of Monroe, LA; great grandchildren, Raegan Cole, Jolene Dubard, Waylon Dubard, Addie Taylor, Kennedy Taylor, Emma Lockeby, and Anna Denise Lockeby; sister, Joy Whithorne of Oak Ridge, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crew Lake Methodist Church P.O. Box 280, Start, LA. 71279.

Public memorial services will be held at Crew Lake Methodist Church at a later date.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.