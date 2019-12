Mrs. Virginia Bullard Caviness, age 79, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

She was born November 18, 1940 in Tallulah.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Shane Lester officiating.

Graveside services followed at noon at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.