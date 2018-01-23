Vertner Lee PhillipsGraveside services for Vertner Lee Phillips, 87 of Rayville were Sunday, January 21, 2018 in the Lynn Cemetery with Rev. Rick Aultman officiating.

Burial followed in the Lynn Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Vertner was born on October 25, 1930 in Rayville and passed from this life on January 18, 2018 in Rayville.

She loved her family, loved music, loved visiting with her friends and family, and loved reading. She loved fish and drinking her coffee any time of day.

She is preceded in death by her parents-Edwin Lee and Etta Earle Pittman Sandifer; her husband of 40 years-Clayton Phillips; brothers-Lee Sandifer, Gus Sandifer, Gove Sandifer, Elbie Ray Sandifer and Ralph Sandifer; sisters-Gladys Gage, Cleo Roberts, and Gerry LaFleur; and a host of other family and friends.

She is survived by a sister-Sue Weston and husband Roy of Mangham and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation was Sunday, January 21, 2018 in the Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel.

