Graveside services for Vernon Dale Parks, 65, of Rayville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Love Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Vernon was born November 25, 1954 in Winnsboro and passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Rayville.

Mr. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, James and Etoy Parks; brother, James Allen Parks; sisters-in-law, Linda Parks and Joy Parks; and nephew, Keith Parks

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Glenda Parks of Rayville; brothers, Henry Parks and wife, Laverne of Winnsboro, Ed Parks and wife, Marie of Gilbert, Jimmy Parks and wife, De Anna of Baskin, Raymond Parks and special friend, Gail of Winnsboro, and Mike Parks and wife, Nancy of West Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

