Funeral services for Vera Inez Howie, 90, of Start, were Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Craig West officiating.

Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe.

Mrs. Vera was born June 6, 1930 in Crowville and passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Start after a lengthy illness.

