Funeral services for Vance A. Carter, 85, of Alto, were held Monday, September 11, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Interment followed in the Harris Cemetery, Crowville.

Mr. Vance was born September 5, 1932 in Crowville, LA and passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 in Alto.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.