Funeral services for Travis Arlon Adcox, 82, of Rayville, LA were held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Holly Ridge Baptist Church, Holly Ridge, LA with Rev. Richard Robinson officiating.

Interment followed in the Holly Ridge Baptist Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Travis was born July 9, 1935 in Mangham, LA and passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

