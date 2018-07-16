Funeral services for Todd King, 42, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Johnny Hoychick officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Todd was born September 3, 1975 in Monroe, LA and passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

Todd was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rayville and a member of the Richland Parish of First Responders. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby Jack and Dena Faye King and Charles and Nell Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy King of Rayville; son, Zackary King of West Monroe; and parents, Mike and Diann King of Rayville.

Pallbearers will be James Lance, Timothy Allen, Mike Sanders, Jacob Woodard, Will Hawthorne and Lloyd Ray Smith.

