Graveside services for Tina Marie Hill, 61, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, with Bro. Marvin Rieger officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Tina was born December 17, 1958 in Rayville and passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Baskin, after a lengthy illness.

Tina was the former Warden at the Richland Parish Detention Center and worked at Sappa in Delhi. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archibald. Tina loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. She is preceded in death by her parents, Winston and Eva Hill; paternal grandparents, Earl and Betzel Hill; and maternal grandparents, John and Mable Rushing.

Survivors include her brother, Elbert Earl Hill and wife, Sandra Newsome Hill and her son, Nathan; her daughters, Breanne and Nevaeh; nieces, Christy Hill Trimm and Jessica Hill; aunts, Frances Sims, Sally Prestridge, and Vivian Weems; uncle, Layton Rushing, Jr. and wife, Pat; and numerous cousins. She leaves behind a very close circle of friends, who were there thru thick and thin, they know who they are.

Pallbearers are Gary Williams, Brian Hester, Randy Joiner, Terry Gray, Sonny Yelverton, and Tripp Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Barry Vanmetre and Nathan Powers.

Visitation is noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brown-Holley Funeral Home for the cost of services.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.