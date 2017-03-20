Funeral services for Timothy DeWayne Antley, 48, of Holly Ridge, were held Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Dunn Church of God, Dunn, with Bro. Aaron Parks and Bro. Richard Robinson officiating.

Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Timmy was born March 26, 1968 in Delhi, LA and passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 in Holly Ridge, LA.

Timmy was a member of the Dunn Church of God. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Myrtle Antley and maternal grandfather, Dennis Hales.

Survivors include his children, Jamie Antley of Monroe, Cathy Antley of Monroe, and Gracie Antley of Holly Ridge; grandchildren, Hunter Antley of Rayville, Braydon Antley of Monroe, and Kyler Antley of Monroe; parents, Russell and Sybil Antley of Holly Ridge; maternal grandmother, Dovie Hales of Holly Ridge; paternal grandfather, R.L. “Shorty” Antley of Tallulah; siblings, Joey Antley and wife, Tereasa of Holly Ridge, Wendy Skeldon and husband, Jay of Holly Ridge, and Jeffrey Antley and wife, Jamie Marie of Chapin, SC; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Clint Sistrunk, Matthew Stevens, Chris Hales, Frank Hales, Phillip Smith, and Jacob Smith.

Honorary pallbearers were Greg May, Therman Robinson, and Bob Flack.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.